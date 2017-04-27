Hippos Explore New Home At Dallas Zoo

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A couple of hippos will be on display at the Dallas Zoo on Friday for the first time in about 16 years.

The zoo just released a video of Adhama & Boipelo exploring their new habit for the first time.

The new $14 million Simmons Hippo Outpost is an immersive African waterhole habitat that includes an underwater viewing area for visitors.

“This habitat has exceeded our highest hopes,” said Gregg Hudson, Dallas Zoo’s president and CEO. “We’re confident that being face-to-face with a submerged, 3,000-pound hippo will be a highlight for our guests. Even more importantly, this new experience will help our community better understand the critical need for conservation of all species and wild spaces.”

The Zoo will officially open the exhibit with a ribbon cutting on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

There will be events taking place throughout the weekend so you can plan accordingly.

Simmons Hippo Outpost Opening Weekend events include:

The first 500 guests in the zoo each day (Friday-Sunday) will receive a squishy hippo toy.

Unveiling of a hippo-themed “B-G” statue, part of the popular series from VisitDallas

#DallasZooHippos photo opportunities with a life-sized ceramic hippo and a costumed hippo

An okapi keeper chat at 2:15 p.m. each day, followed by a hippo zookeeper chat at 2:30 p.m.

Create hippo-related crafts at the Highland Hippo Hut

Take home special Simmons Hippo Outpost trading cards

The Simmons Hippo Outpost will be the zoo’s first major exhibit since the award-winning Giants of the Savanna opened in 2010.