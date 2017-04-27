Office Park To Be Built Using Shipping Containers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A collection of 40 shipping containers will be pieced together to create a unique kind of office space that is also good for the environment. Work on the structure gets started Thursday along Evans Avenue, near East Rosedale Street in Fort Worth.

Crews will arrange and stack the shipping containers into a three-story office park, and 30 of them will be made available for rent by local businesses. Each container can house about two or three people inside of the 160 square foot space. The plan is to open the office area in October.

The design is a first for the DFW area, and the biggest of its kind in the state.

While the concept might sound a little claustrophobic, the office spaces are generating a lot of interest, and some of them have already been leased out. “We really see the potential of this neighborhood. We like this neighborhood,” said architect Matthijs Melchiors. “We’re definitely the project that’s going to help jump-start this area.”

Not only is the design innovative, developers said, but the office park is also environmentally friendly. All of the energy will be generated through either solar panels or wind turbines, and recycled materials are being used. “The goal for this building was, we wanted to create a sustainable zero-energy building,” Melchiors added.