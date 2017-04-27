CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

NBA Fines Rockets Owner $100,000 For Confronting Referee

April 27, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, confrontation, fine, Houston Rockets, Leslie Alexander, NBA, NBA Finals

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has been fined $100,000 by the NBA for confronting a referee during live game action.

Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations, announced Alexander’s fine Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday in the final minute of the first quarter during the Rockets’ 105-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Alexander got up out of his courtside seat and walked toward Bill Kennedy. Alexander then says something to Kennedy before turning around and heading back to his seat.

The Rockets eliminated the Thunder in five games and will face either the San Antonio Spurs or Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference semifinals.

