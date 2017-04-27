Tasha’s KRLD To Do List April 27-30, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Dallas Arboretum Cool Thursdays concert tonight features Rocket Man…the music of Elton John. (4/27)

This weekend at the Arboretum, be sure to check out Artscape. The Dallas Arboretum‘s annual fine art show and sale features more than 100 artists from around the country.

This weekend at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival… it is their fourth annual Artisan’s Showcase Weekend, April 29 and 30, 2017. Saturday, April 29, 2017 is also Deaf Awareness Day at Scarborough Renaissance Festival. The Festival teams up with Hired Hands, Inc. to provide sign language interpreters for performances at all 24 stages throughout the day for the hearing impaired.

Art and science come together as the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) host two major exhibitions that explore the cultural and historic wonders of Mexico and Central America during the early 20th century and ancient times. The Perot Museum is presenting Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed, the largest traveling Maya exhibition ever to tour the U.S., through Sept. 4, and the DMA, in collaboration with the Mexican Secretariat of Culture, is offering the exclusive U.S. presentation of México 1900–1950: Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, José Clemente Orozco, and the Avant-Garde, through July 16, 2017.

The 10th Annual Get Kidz Fit Festival at Fair Park is this Saturday. It’s a free, fun-filled wellness and nutrition expo designed to engage kids in healthy lifestyles. Kids will enjoy a series of exciting games and activities, interactive and hands-on demonstrations, numerous sports, obstacle courses, and inflatables, plus high-energy performances at the Main Stage dance party. Parents will receive information on fighting childhood obesity, creating healthy habits, nutrition, food & cooking demos, activity booths, and more.

Dwight Yokum is playing Billy Bob’s Friday night. (4/28)

The World’s Largest Dog Day is at Dr. Pepper Ballpark this Saturday (4/29). Bark in the Park will feature 3 Guinness World Record attempts, blood drive, dog show, fun contests, activities, giveaways and more.

An Evening with Bill Maher is Sunday (4/30) at Music Hall at Fair Park.