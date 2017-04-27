CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
The Fan’s 2017 NFL Draft Parties

April 27, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Addison, Allen, Arlington, Dallas, Fort Worth, fun, Grapevine, NFL Draft, Party, plano, Pluckers Wing Bar

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

When it comes to the NFL Draft, 105.3 The Fan is the only DFW radio station that is bringing the party to you! All of our hosts will be at Pluckers Wing Bar locations across the Metroplex watching the draft and hanging with the Fan fans.

Not only will we be having a good time…we’re going to give you the opportunity to win some great prizes!

Catch The Fan hosts at the following Pluckers locations:

Ben Rogers & Jeff ‘Skin’ Wade: Village on the Parkway, 5100 Belt Line Rd. – Addison

Jonathan ‘Shippy’ Shipman & Jared Sandler: Old Town Shopping Center, 5500 Greenville Ave #406 – Dallas

RJ Choppy & Roy White: Alliance Town Center, 9229 Rain Lily Trail – Fort Worth

Jesse Holley & Mike Dingess: 3316 Preston Rd – Plano

Gavin Dawson & Mike Bascik: The Village at Allen, 190 E Stacy Rd – Allen

Chris Arnold & Lucious Alexander: Arlington Highlands, 4000 Bagpiper Way # 140 – Arlington

Colby Sapp & Kevin Hageland: 1709 Cross Roads Dr – Grapevine

