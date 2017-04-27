CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Trump Backs Off Talk About Terminating NAFTA

April 27, 2017 6:23 AM
Filed Under: Business, Canada, Mexico, NAFTA, President Donald Trump, President Enrique Pena Nieto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, trade, Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has told the leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement. That came just hours after administration officials said he was considering a draft executive order to do just that.

The White House made the surprise announcement Wednesday in a read-out of calls involving Trump, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The White House said “the leaders agreed to proceed swiftly, according to their required internal procedures,” to work on renegotiating the deal.

Trump said he believes “the end result will make all three countries stronger and better.”

