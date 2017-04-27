Water Leak Causes Closures & Evacuations At Frisco Hospital

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a rush overnight to evacuate dozens of patients at a hospital in Collin County. Baylor Scott & White Centennial Hospital in Frisco was forced to shutdown after a water leak caused a domino effect of problems.

Firefighters went to the hospital just before 8:00 p.m. after they were notified about a water leak. Fire crews shut off water to the entire building after they found water leaking from the third floor down to the floors below.

Once the water was shut, off the hospital started having various electrical problems with power going on and off in various parts of the hospital. The intercom and internet stopped working but because of the leak Frisco Fire Department Assistant Chief Lee Glover said it was too dangerous to use the backup generator. “Operating a generator under these flooded conditions is a fire/electrical hazard,” he explained.

Hospital workers had to enact the emergency plan to relocate patients to other hospitals. Frisco Fire Department Assistant Chief Lee Glover said the most critical patients were moved first.



The hospital’s emergency room stopped accepting ambulance traffic, but firefighters stayed at the hospital to help with any walk-in emergency patients.

Repair crews have reportedly found the cause of the leak and are working to fix it, but so far there’s been no word on when the emergency room will reopen or when patients will be allowed back.