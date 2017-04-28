Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Throws Shade On Eagles Fans At Draft

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM) – As former Cowboys great Drew Pearson took the podium at the NFL Draft in Philadelphia to announce the Cowboys second-round pick Friday night, Pearson was roundly booed.
With that he said, “How ’bout dem Cowboys? I want to thank the Eagles fans for allowing me to have a career in the NFL.”
He went on to say he’s honored as an un-drafted free agent to announce the Cowboys pick “on behalf of the five-time World Champion Dallas Cowboys,” he shouted!
The Cowboys picked Colorado defensive back Chidobe Awuzie.
Drew Pearson was a wide receiver for the Cowboys from 1973 to 1983.