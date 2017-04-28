Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Throws Shade On Eagles Fans At Draft

April 28, 2017 9:05 PM
Dallas Cowboys, Drew Pearson, NFL Draft, Philadelphia Eagles fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM) – As former Cowboys great Drew Pearson took the podium at the NFL Draft in Philadelphia to announce the Cowboys second-round pick Friday night, Pearson was roundly booed.

With that he said, “How ’bout dem Cowboys? I want to thank the Eagles fans for allowing me to have a career in the NFL.”

He went on to say he’s honored as an un-drafted free agent to announce the Cowboys pick “on behalf of the five-time World Champion Dallas Cowboys,” he shouted!

The Cowboys picked Colorado defensive back Chidobe Awuzie.

Drew Pearson was a wide receiver for the Cowboys from 1973 to 1983.

