BREAKING NEWS: Jury Finds Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price Not Guilty On 7 Of 11 Charges

Fort Worth ISD School Locked Down After Gun Report

April 28, 2017 10:27 AM By Andrew Greenstein
Filed Under: Benbrook PD, Fort Worth ISD, Guns, school lockdown, Western Hills High School

BENBROOK (KRLD) – Western Hills High School in the Fort Worth Independent School District was placed on lockdown Friday morning after reports of a student with a gun on a bus.

Authorities searched the campus and were able to locate the student, said Fort Worth ISD spokesman Clint Bond. Police also found the gun, but did not say where that weapon was located. It was not loaded.

The Benbrook Police Department arrested the student and said that he will face charges for this incident.

The lockdown lasted about 20 minutes, but it did not interrupt classes. Things have since returned to normal at the school.

