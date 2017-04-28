Fort Worth ISD School Locked Down After Gun Report

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
BENBROOK (KRLD) – Western Hills High School in the Fort Worth Independent School District was placed on lockdown Friday morning after reports of a student with a gun on a bus.
Authorities searched the campus and were able to locate the student, said Fort Worth ISD spokesman Clint Bond. Police also found the gun, but did not say where that weapon was located. It was not loaded.
The Benbrook Police Department arrested the student and said that he will face charges for this incident.
The lockdown lasted about 20 minutes, but it did not interrupt classes. Things have since returned to normal at the school.