Fort Worth Police Make Arrest In Death Of Molly Matheson

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Fort Worth Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of Molly Matheson.
The 22-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment behind a home in the 2600 block of Waits Avenue, about two blocks from the TCU campus on April 11.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office said Matheson was strangled.
The medical examiner’s report said her body was found in a bathroom by her mother.
Police haven’t released any information about the suspect at this time, only saying that the subject in custody is a male.
This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.