Myles Garrett’s HS Coach Bursts With Pride

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – It was a moment NFL fans across the country were watching closely Thursday night.

Arlington’s Myles Garrett was announced as the league’s top draft pick.

Martin High School has never had a player drafted by an NFL team.

Now the school can boast having the number one draft pick going to Cleveland. And there may be more players to follow.

Martin’s head football coach was with Garrett when he was drafted.

“Obviously, I’m extremely proud,”‘Coach Bob Wager said. “And reflective of the journey. From the seventh grade up until this point. It was a great moment! A great night!”

Wager said he watched and helped Myles Garrett develop as a player and a man. Wager says as much as Garrett’s ability, his work ethic and off-field conduct make him a good number one pick.

“I think he’ll be a great ambassador for the City of Cleveland,” Wager said. “I think he’ll be a poster boy for all that is good as a human being. And I think he’ll be ferocious competitor just like he has been in every other aspect of his career.”

What a lot of people don’t know is two other defensive players from Martin, Chris Odom and Devonte Fields, have teams interested in drafting them, too.

The Martin coach is proud.

“Every boy that grows up playing this game dreams of having the opportunity to get paid to play the game that we love,”‘he said. “And, to watch these guys now do that if it’s just puts in! I think for every kid that lives here that says you know what? Maybe I can do that too!”