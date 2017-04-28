Posts Turn Prayer Into Community Effort

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – It’s a concept turning the power of prayer into a community effort.

Nestled in one Arlington neighborhood is a box filled with prayers.

Bill Bernady came up with the idea for “The Prayer Posts” in church.

“As we began to pray, God was showing me, let’s do it by loving our neighbor, and that was the whole goal,” said Bernardy.

He built the first one in his yard. He said requests for more poured in.

“There are probably 35 of them out there,” explained Bernardy. “They’re as far away as New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Most are in Texas.”

A second prayer post stands in Barbara Tappe’s front lawn.

Many are unsigned – written by heavy hearts. Barbara said she prays for each person in need.

“My dad got admitted to the hospital. I’m going to see him as soon as I write this,” read one note.

“I pray for the kids who have no homes,” said another message.

“I think it’s really important,” said Tappe. “Especially right now when there’s so much fear around us. To me this just represents that God’s in control and he wants us to lift up our concerns to him and let it go.”

At David and Donna Young’s house, they didn’t know what to expect when their Prayer Post was first put up.

“We’ve had over 300 cards in seven months,” explained David Young. “That’s more than one a day. It’s very surprising to us.”

One man’s dream: that every prayer finds an answer.

Bernady said he’s currently working to build more prayer posts for church members in other states.

The locations are Mossy Oak St. near Park Hill, the Fielder and I-30 area in North Arlington, at 2702 Blackwood Dr. and at 1908 Bever Blvd.