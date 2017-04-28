Taco Charlton Already Getting Taco Endorsement Calls

By Josh Clark
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys introduced their newest player on Friday afternoon at The Star in Frisco.
Vidauntae “Taco” Charlton, a defensive end out of Michigan, talked about how excited he was to play for the Cowboys, even noting that his father was an avid fan of the team.
However, much of the fuss over Charlton has been his nickname, Taco.
Taco told the media that his agent has already received phone calls from potential taco related sponsors about the defensive end endorsing their company.
So what kind of taco is Charlton looking to endorse? He doesn’t seem to mind as he said, “if you got a taco you can’t really go wrong.”
Something tells me he’s not going to have a problem finding a taco to endorse in Texas.