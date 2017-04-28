CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Taco Charlton Already Getting Taco Endorsement Calls

April 28, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, NFL, NFL Draft, Taco Charlton, tacos

By Josh Clark 

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys introduced their newest player on Friday afternoon at The Star in Frisco.

Vidauntae “Taco” Charlton, a defensive end out of Michigan, talked about how excited he was to play for the Cowboys, even noting that his father was an avid fan of the team.

However, much of the fuss over Charlton has been his nickname, Taco.

Taco told the media that his agent has already received phone calls from potential taco related sponsors about the defensive end endorsing their company.

So what kind of taco is Charlton looking to endorse? He doesn’t seem to mind as he said, “if you got a taco you can’t really go wrong.”

Something tells me he’s not going to have a problem finding a taco to endorse in Texas.

