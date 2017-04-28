Texas Bakery Creates Unicorn Sweet Bread

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (1080 KRLD) – A Houston bakery is just going bonkers with success for making Unicorn Sweet Bread. Thousands of people are checking out the El Bolillo Bakery’s Facebook and Instagram pages, too.

He says a customer sent them a picture of a unicorn and said you should have some fun with this and create treats. Then, his daughter stepped in and helped get the word out about the treats through Facebook and Instagram. He says they’ve been baking non-stop since Tuesday. He says the Uni-conchas have Cinnamon on them and it’s crunchy. He also says they make Unicorn tres leches cakes.

