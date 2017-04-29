CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
China Deports US Businesswoman Accused Of Spying

April 29, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: China, Deportation, Houston, Jeff Gillis, Sandy Phan-Gillis, Spying, United States

HOUSTON (AP) — An American woman who was arrested while on a business trip in China and later convicted of spying has been deported to the United States.

Jeff Gillis says his wife, Phan “Sandy” Phan-Gillis, got on a flight to Los Angeles on Friday evening. The couple planned to stay in LA a few days to visit relatives before returning to their Houston home.

It was just Tuesday when Phan-Gillis was sentenced by Chinese authorities to 3 ½ years in prison. But the sentence was seen as an indication that she soon could be allowed to return home.

She had faced an uncertain fate since March 2015, when she disappeared from her group traveling in southern China. She was later accused of espionage.

Phan-Gillis is a U.S. citizen of Chinese descent.

