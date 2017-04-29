Police: 5 Teens Robbed Victim At Gunpoint In Dallas

April 29, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Aggravated Robbery, Dallas, Foot Pursuit, police pursuit, Teenagers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Four teenagers are in custody and one is still on the loose after police say they robbed a victim at gunpoint at North Hall Street and North Central Expressway early Saturday.

Police responded to the robbery call just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The five teen suspects fled the location in vehicle, but police were able to spot the vehicle due to receiving a description.

According to police, during the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck a guard rail on Good Latimer Expressway and became disabled. The suspects then proceeded to flee on foot.

Police say during the foot pursuit, four of the five suspects were caught. The ages of the suspects ranged from 14 to 15 years old.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is still at large after evading police.

The four suspects were charged with aggravated robbery and evading on foot.

