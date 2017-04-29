Report: A 7th Failed Drug Test For Cowboys DE Randy Gregory

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Maybe someday, the NFL will view its rules against marijuana use as unwieldy or outdated. But they are on the books for now, as is a reported seventh failed drug test for Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory.

Gregory is already suspended for the entire calendar year of 2017, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ campaign to essentially decriminalize pot was quite possibly never going to change that. But if the TMZ report on the seventh failure is true, that campaign will aid future prospects – but not this one.

Gregory was tested on Feb. 21 and was informed on March 2 that his specimen came up positive for marijuana, according to TMZ. That can signal the death knell for his NFL career – and as we’ve written in this space before, concerns about Gregory should focus on him coping as a person more than competing a a football player.

As Gregory stacks up NFL suspensions despite having been in the league for just three years — a four-game suspension was the result of his fourth failed test, a fifth failure resulted in the 10-game ban and a sixth led to his current one calendar-year ban — those around him say he is using pot to medicate problems he has with psychological issues. But the present NFL rules do not accommodate that.

And so the NFL does not accommodate Randy Gregory.