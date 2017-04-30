15-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed By Balch Springs Officer

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BALCH SPRINGS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed by a Balch Springs police officer and the community is seeking answers as to why the incident occurred.

Police did not name the victim, but he was identified by loved ones as Jordan Edwards.

Investigators say he was the passenger in a car officers found when they received a call about underage drinking.

After expressing his condolences to the family, Balch Springs police chief Jonathan Haber told reports and the crowd gathered at a news conference that after responding to the first call, his officers heard gunshots.

Chief Haber says the car carrying the victim backed down a road toward officers in an aggressive way. An officer then proceeded to fire a shot at the car, which hit the 15-year-old passenger.

Jordan Edwards was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Attorney Lee Merritt represents the victim’s family. He says he spoke with the other teenagers who were in the car, and he insists there was nothing dangerous about the way the young man behind the wheel was driving.

“They were simply leaving a party where they believed danger was,” said Merritt. “So I can’t wrap my mind around why an officer decided to shoot into the car.”

Chief Haber also said the police department has been receiving threats.

“Over the last several hours, we’ve received threats through social media towards officers… also towards our community,” said Chief Haber. “We want to encourage everyone to please just be patient.”

Officers in Balch Springs say they will conduct their own internal affairs investigation, but it’s the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department that will take the lead in investigating the officer-involved shooting.