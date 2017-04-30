Angels’ Ramirez Gets 1st Win As Starter, Topping Rangers 5-2

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After Tornado Rips Through Van Zandt Co. | Storm Damage Gallery | Tornado Video
WEATHERCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Angels’ Ramirez Gets 1st Win As Starter, Topping Rangers 5-2

April 30, 2017 6:01 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles Angels, MLB, Texas Rangers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (AP) — JC Ramirez got his first win as a starter on his fourth try after 111 career relief appearances, and Jefry Marte homered and hit a tiebreaking, two-run single to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Sunday.

Ramirez (3-2) matched his career high from two starts earlier with nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander has been filling in for Garrett Richards, who hasn’t pitched since leaving his first start with a right biceps strain.

Marte’s two-out single in the fifth came after the Rangers gave Mike Trout a no-pitch intentional walk to load the bases and Texas starter Martin Perez (1-4) retired Albert Pujols on a popup. Marte had a solo homer in the ninth.

The 28-year-old Ramirez had been a reliever for Philadelphia, Arizona, Seattle and Cincinnati in a span of four seasons when he joined the Angels on a waiver claim last June. Two of his six career wins in relief came this season.

Ramirez, who gave up four hits and two runs, struck out six of the last eight batters he faced, leaving after hitting Carlos Gomez with a pitch. Shin-Soo Choo had a solo homer during that stretch.

Bud Norris struck out four of the five batters he faced for his fifth save, including Rougned Odor with two on to end the eighth.

Kole Calhoun hit a solo homer in the third, had two hits, scored twice and saved Ramirez a run by throwing out the speedy Gomez trying to score from second on a single with Texas leading 1-0 in the first inning.

Calhoun’s homer, his second, was the first by a left-handed hitter against Perez in Arlington since David Ortiz for Boston on May 10, 2014. Perez gave up eight hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

No. 9 hitter Martin Maldonado reached base all four times for the Angels with a double, a single and two walks.

Gomez singled in the first for his fifth straight hit and reached base three times a day after hitting for the cycle.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch