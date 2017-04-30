Canton Residents Grateful After Surviving Deadly Tornadoes

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After Tornado Rips Through Van Zandt Co. | Storm Damage Gallery | Tornado Video
WEATHERCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Canton Residents Grateful After Surviving Deadly Tornadoes

April 30, 2017 7:27 PM By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under: canton, Canton Tornadoes, deadly tornadoes, Van Zandt County

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CANTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Charles Schaefer and his wife found just enough room in their hallway closet for both of them to take shelter during Saturday evening’s tornadoes in Van Zandt County.

“The whole house started shaking,” he said. “In the closet, I could see out the top, so I knew it was really bad.”

Schaefer came out to find the roof and walls gone, and his cars tossed into nearby trees.

Next door, an entire home blew away with his neighbors still inside.

He found the couple who lived there lying on the ground amid the debris and helped get them to an ambulance.

Along another county road, houses were wiped clean off their foundations, and neighbors reported one man had died.

Kathey Easley was driving the roads and looking for her relatives who hadn’t checked in with family yet.

“Scared. Nervous. Not right. But I gotta do it,” she said.

Kim Wimberly was searching, too, for any neighbors who might need help.

“I didn’t know if we could get a car back here, but I can get him back here,” she said pointing to the horse she was riding.

Shaefer said it never crossed his mind last night he might not survive.

“I just had faith that I would,” he said.

Today, he’s grateful. “Well, I’m here, so I guess I’m lucky.”

More from Andrea Lucia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch