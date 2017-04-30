4 Dead, Dozens Injured After Tornado Rips Through Van Zandt Co. | Storm Damage Gallery | Tornado Video
April 30, 2017 10:05 PM
Filed Under: canton, deadly tornadoes, disaster relief, East Texas, salvation army, Van Zandt County

CBS 11 is partnering with Albertson’s to benefit the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts after deadly tornadoes ravaged through Van Zandt County and Canton Saturday.

The disaster relief drive starts at 4:00 p.m. Monday. To make a donation, please call 1-877-TEXAS(83927)-11.

All the money raised in the “Ones for Texas” Tornado Relief Drive drive will help the victims of the devastating tornadoes.

The Salvation Army deployed one mobile disaster food truck Saturday evening within hours of when the tornadoes first touched down, and two additional units were sent Sunday morning.

More than 300 people were served Saturday evening.

Salvation Army workers also supported the search and rescue efforts in the tornado-ravaged area.

The Salvation Army is working closely with Incident Command and partner agencies to provide appropriate assistance.

 

