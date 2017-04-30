Young Survivors Of Canton Tornadoes Look To Rebuild

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CANTON (CBSDFW.COM) – As search and rescue crews continue to sift through tornado devastated areas in Canton many residents are returning to have their first glimpses of what used to be their homes.

Many of the homes, businesses and other buildings in the swath areas of the tornadoes were leveled.

Sixteen-year-old Angel Duran was back at what used to be his house near highway 198 in Canton on Sunday.

As he stared into the rubble of what once was his families’ home, he recounted the moments of the tornado and how he survived.

Duran said, “I just don’t like coming back here realizing we almost died.”

The teen said he was huddled in a closet with his mother and father as the tornado blew over head.

When it was over, his house was completely knocked down and he found his father nearby laying unconscious in the rubble.

He said, “after the storm cleared up I found my dead I thought he was dead because he wasn’t moving, and I picked him up and was like dad… dad.”

Both his father and mother suffered serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatments.

Duran walked away only with scratches and says he will soon be looking for part time work in hopes of earning money to help his family rebuild.