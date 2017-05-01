105.3 The Fan Experts Want Xavier Woods Drafted By Dallas And It Happens!

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

Coincidence, probably.

The story of Xavier Woods being drafted by the Cowboys is a fascinating one in how it ties to 105.3 The Fan.

At the start of day three of the NFL Draft, Jeff Cavanaugh, Kevin Turner, Dane Brugler and Bryan Broaddus were hoping Dallas would select Louisiana Tech safety, Xavier Woods.

When talking to Cowboys secondary coach Joe Baker after their fourth round pick, Cavanaugh told Baker he hoped they’d end up having Woods fall to them at their next pick.

“I don’t want to get greedy but that’d be great,” said a laughing Baker.

Later on in the draft, the Cowboys traded up in the sixth round and selected Woods 191st overall.

This one was no different until Baker suddenly reappeared into the room.

With Woods already on the phone, Baker popped a headset on to tell the safety that he owes The Fan for him being a Cowboy.

“Hey is this Xavier,” Baker asks? Woods replies that it is and Baker says, “there’s been a lot of talk about you in this room, man (laughing). You can thank these guys right here that you’re a Cowboy.”

Way to go, guys! And, fantastic job on all of your draft analysis.