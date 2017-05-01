CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
105.3 The Fan Experts Want Xavier Woods Drafted By Dallas And It Happens!

May 1, 2017 6:16 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, NFL, NFL Draft, Xavier Woods

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

Coincidence, probably.

The story of Xavier Woods being drafted by the Cowboys is a fascinating one in how it ties to 105.3 The Fan.

At the start of day three of the NFL Draft, Jeff Cavanaugh, Kevin Turner, Dane Brugler and Bryan Broaddus were hoping Dallas would select Louisiana Tech safety, Xavier Woods.

When talking to Cowboys secondary coach Joe Baker after their fourth round pick, Cavanaugh told Baker he hoped they’d end up having Woods fall to them at their next pick.

“I don’t want to get greedy but that’d be great,” said a laughing Baker.

Later on in the draft, the Cowboys traded up in the sixth round and selected Woods 191st overall.

After every pick throughout the draft, the player would jump on with the guys for an interview.Woods then joined the guys on the phone and Baker reappeared out of nowhere and popped a headset on to tell Woods that he can thank the guys right here that you’re a Cowboy.

This one was no different until Baker suddenly reappeared into the room.

With Woods already on the phone, Baker popped a headset on to tell the safety that he owes The Fan for him being a Cowboy.

“Hey is this Xavier,” Baker asks? Woods replies that it is and Baker says, “there’s been a lot of talk about you in this room, man (laughing). You can thank these guys right here that you’re a Cowboy.”

Way to go, guys! And, fantastic job on all of your draft analysis.

 

