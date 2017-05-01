CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live At 10:00 PM

Benches Clear After Tempers Flare In Rangers-Astros Game

May 1, 2017 9:35 PM
Filed Under: benches clear, houston astros, MLB, Texas Rangers

HOUSTON (AP) — Tempers have flared in the first game of a series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, and it led to both benches clearing and some pushing and shoving but no ejections.

Texas starter Andrew Cashner had already plunked both Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel when Houston pitcher Lance McCullers threw behind Mike Napoli in the sixth inning Monday night.

Napoli took a couple of steps toward McCullers while yelling at him. Astros catcher Brian McCann quickly got in Napoli’s face and, after a few seconds, players from both benches began spilling onto the field.

Players from both teams did some pushing and shoving, and George Springer held back McCullers as he continued to bark at Napoli.

Order was restored after a couple of minutes and both teams received warnings before play resumed and McCullers struck out Napoli.

