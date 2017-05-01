Canton Focused On Safety & Recovery After Tornadoes

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
4 Dead, Dozens Injured After Tornado Rips Through Van Zandt Co. | Storm Damage Gallery | Tornado Video Dream Wedding Turns To Nightmare During East Texas Tornadoes
'The Ones For Texas' Tornado Relief Drive
TRAFFIC: I-35E North between Sandy Lake Rd and Hwy 190/Bush Turnpike CLOSED because of deadly crash

Canton Focused On Safety & Recovery After Tornadoes

May 1, 2017 6:46 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under: canton, Canton Tornadoes, severe weather, tornado, Van Zandt County, Weather

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CANTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Four confirmed tornadoes ripped through Van Zandt County on Saturday, killing four people and leaving behind a massive path of destruction. Some of the worst damage was seen in Canton, where residents will have to sort through a huge mess on Monday as they begin to move forward.

Homes and businesses were torn apart, some completely leveled. Storage facilities were wiped out. Cars were flipped over and trees were toppled.

Before people can worry about property, however, the greater concern is for everyone’s safety and survival. Search and rescue crews are still combing through debris from the weekend storms. Anyone who is found injured is taken to Canton High School where a triage center was set up and ambulances are on standby.

Area hospitals are already treating dozens of injured people, including two in critical condition.

School districts in Canton, Eustace and Fruitvale have all canceled classes on Monday so that families can focus on cleanup.

Drinking water continues to be a big issue for many residents. Officials in Canton are asking people to conserve water because three city wells have lost power. The entire city of Eustace is under a boil notice, while Fruitvale has no running water for any of the people on the town’s supply.

The American Red Cross is sending in emergency response vehicles on Monday with food, water and supplies.

You can assist tornado victims on Monday as well. We are partnering with Albertsons to raise money for The Salvation Army’s disaster relief effort. Our phone drive runs from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and all money raised will go directly to helping out the victims of Saturday’s devastating tornadoes in Van Zandt County. Click here for details.

Those in the path of the tornado suffered dramatic losses.

Jessica Carter and Kyle Carpenter were set to be married on Saturday. But the dream wedding turned into a nightmare when the tornado moved through. The storm tossed cars and sent family members scrambling to save lives. Carter’s stepdad, Rusty Barlow, did not make it.

There are also amazing stories of survival. Students from Edgewood High School planned to gather at a rustic barn in Canton for their prom on Saturday night. The event was canceled 30 minutes before the storms blew through, but some students had already arrived.

When tornado sirens went off, the barn’s owner and adults at the event herded about 20 people into a bathroom. It was one of the only parts of the barn left standing after the tornado passed. “We were in that little room and we heard, we felt the sucking feeling, I mean the pressure, coming in the room,” said venue owner Reagan Sumner. “The insulation just started covering us. It was scary.” Everyone was safe, but Sumner likely lost more than $1 million in assets.

More from Jennifer Lindgren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch