Canton Focused On Safety & Recovery After Tornadoes

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CANTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Four confirmed tornadoes ripped through Van Zandt County on Saturday, killing four people and leaving behind a massive path of destruction. Some of the worst damage was seen in Canton, where residents will have to sort through a huge mess on Monday as they begin to move forward.

Homes and businesses were torn apart, some completely leveled. Storage facilities were wiped out. Cars were flipped over and trees were toppled.

Before people can worry about property, however, the greater concern is for everyone’s safety and survival. Search and rescue crews are still combing through debris from the weekend storms. Anyone who is found injured is taken to Canton High School where a triage center was set up and ambulances are on standby.

Area hospitals are already treating dozens of injured people, including two in critical condition.

School districts in Canton, Eustace and Fruitvale have all canceled classes on Monday so that families can focus on cleanup.

Drinking water continues to be a big issue for many residents. Officials in Canton are asking people to conserve water because three city wells have lost power. The entire city of Eustace is under a boil notice, while Fruitvale has no running water for any of the people on the town’s supply.

The American Red Cross is sending in emergency response vehicles on Monday with food, water and supplies.

You can assist tornado victims on Monday as well. We are partnering with Albertsons to raise money for The Salvation Army’s disaster relief effort. Our phone drive runs from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and all money raised will go directly to helping out the victims of Saturday’s devastating tornadoes in Van Zandt County. Click here for details.

Those in the path of the tornado suffered dramatic losses.

Jessica Carter and Kyle Carpenter were set to be married on Saturday. But the dream wedding turned into a nightmare when the tornado moved through. The storm tossed cars and sent family members scrambling to save lives. Carter’s stepdad, Rusty Barlow, did not make it.

There are also amazing stories of survival. Students from Edgewood High School planned to gather at a rustic barn in Canton for their prom on Saturday night. The event was canceled 30 minutes before the storms blew through, but some students had already arrived.

When tornado sirens went off, the barn’s owner and adults at the event herded about 20 people into a bathroom. It was one of the only parts of the barn left standing after the tornado passed. “We were in that little room and we heard, we felt the sucking feeling, I mean the pressure, coming in the room,” said venue owner Reagan Sumner. “The insulation just started covering us. It was scary.” Everyone was safe, but Sumner likely lost more than $1 million in assets.