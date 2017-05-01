Pearson Says Eagles Have “The Most Obnoxious Fans In NFL History”

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSDFW.COM) – Drew Pearson continues to taunt Eagles fans, days after he stood his ground in making the Cowboys 2nd round draft pick to boos from the pro-Eagles crowd at the NFL draft in Philadelphia.
Pearson said he “really enjoyed” the experience, telling CBS 11 sports that Eagles fans are “the most obnoxious fans in NFL history. And I don’t know why they are so obnoxious, because they haven’t really won anything.”
Before announcing the Cowboys selection of Colorado cornerback Chibode Awuzie on Friday, Pearson warmed things up by greeting the crowd with “How ’bout them Cowboys!”
The crowd started booing, and Pearson’s adrenaline started flowing.
“To gig those fans after playing there, against them, for 11 seasons, it was a pleasure.”
Pearson is a member of the Cowboys Ring of Honor. He hopes that the notoriety of the draft day announcement encourages the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters to re-examine his credentials for enshrinement into Canton.
But Mr. Clutch says that if the draft is held in Philly again, he will only go back to announce a Cowboys selection, but only with help.
“Oh, I’d go back. But, I got to have a strong team. Randy White and Too Tall (Jones) what are y’all doing? Because you will have to come with me, and walk on that stage with me.”