Pearson Says Roger Goodell “Encouraged” Cowboys Slam In Philadelphia

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – It’s was the 2017 NFL Draft pick that made the Philadelphia crowd boiling angry and every Dallas Cowboys fan cheer with utter delight…the draft pick that was announced by Drew Pearson.

From the very first moment of the NFL Draft, the home crowd in Philadelphia was anything but kind to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Every time Goodell stepped on stage to announce the picks, the crowd was extremely vocal with extra loud screams and boos!

But the volume reached it’s peak when former Cowboys great Drew Pearson stepped on stage to announce the Dallas Cowboys second round pick. “How ’bout them Cowboys?” Pearson said. “I want to thank the Eagles fans for allowing me to have a career in the NFL.”

According to Pearson, Goodell encouraged Pearson to get the crowd stirred up.

Pearson told 105.3 The Fan on Monday morning that he had no intentions of saying what he said to the Philadelphia crowd, however, when Goodell asked him in the green room if he was ready to take on the crowd, Pearson said, I’m used to getting booed in Philadelphia, so it wasn’t a big deal. He then told Goodell that he should tell them thank you for allowing him to have a career in the NFL and Goodell told him he should go ahead and say it.