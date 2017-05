AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were stabbed on the The University of Texas at Austin campus, according to a tweet from the Austin Police Department.

The attack happened near Gregory Gym, according to the tweet.

One person is in custody ‘yet police are telling people to avoid the area.

The following tweet from a college student whose Twitter handle is “Tarzan” tweeted the following video of paramedics treating one of the victims.

Stabbing here on UT campus. Please be safe yall. pic.twitter.com/zZG7hz6MIm — Tarzan (@richhomie_qu4d) May 1, 2017

Multiple people reportedly stabbed on @UTAustin campus near Gregory Gym. 1 person in custody. APD assisting @UTAustinPolice. Avoid the area. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) May 1, 2017

UPDATE: UTPD has suspect in custody. No additional immediate threat to campus. Avoid the area of 21st and Speedway until further notice. — UT Student Gov't (@UT_SG) May 1, 2017

This is developing story, please click back for updates.