Tebow’s 1st Triple Highlights Latest Week In The Minors

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Tebow’s 1st Triple Highlights Latest Week In The Minors

May 1, 2017 5:53 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Columbia Fireflies, Tim Tebow

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow had his best pro baseball game this week, going 3 for 4 with his first-ever triple with the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets Class A affiliate.

The former NFL quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy also scored wo runs scored in the Fireflies’ victory over the Asheville (North Carolina) Tourists last Wednesday. Columbia went 2-1 against Asheville and 1-3 against the Hickory (North Carolina) Crawdads.

A look at how Tebow fared overall in the week.

HIGHLIGHT: Tebow’s first pro triple was his third and final hit in the game against Asheville. Tebow drove the ball to right field and never let up around second. His head-first slide easily beat the throw to third.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow went 6 of 21 (.285) last week. He scored five runs and had six strikeouts as the Fireflies went 3-4 on the week. Tebow is batting .237 for the season (18 of 76).

IN THE FIELD: Tebow played four games in left field this week, collecting his first assist when he threw out a runner at second on Tuesday against Asheville.

DAY OFF: Tebow, 29, was given Saturday off before returning to the lineup Sunday.

FAN FAVORITE: Hickory (North Carolina) drew 17,500 for its four games with Columbia. It had just 15,900 total in its first eight home games.

TEBOW MOVING UP? The talk around Tebow earlier in the week was that his improved performance at the plate might mean a promotion. Columbia manager Jose Leger says there’s no timetable for when or if Tebow will leave the Fireflies.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Fireflies get a day off Monday before opening a seven-game homestand. They will play three games with the Delmarva (Maryland) Shorebirds and four against the Lakewood (New Jersey) Blueclaws.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch