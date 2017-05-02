Alabama Gives Saban 3-Year Extension, $4M Signing Bonus

May 2, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Alabama, College, Football, NCAA, Nick Saban, SEC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama coach Nick Saban could make $65 million over the next eight years.

University trustees approved a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season for Saban on Tuesday. Saban will get $7.125 million in each of the next two seasons, counting $400,000 completion bonuses. He also receives a $4 million signing bonus.

Saban will get up to $7.2 million in annual completion bonuses, with half of that due after the 2021 season.

The trustees also approved a five-year deal for new athletic director Greg Byrne. Byrne will make $900,000 a year, with $25,000 annual raises starting next year.

New offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will make $1.2 million annually under his three-year deal. Defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt’s new three-year contract is worth $4.2 million

