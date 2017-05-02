April The Giraffe’s Calf “Tajiri” Doesn’t Mind The Rain

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – Born a viral star, April the giraffe’s calf “Tajiri” has weathered the storm of fame. Now, he has experienced stormy weather with ease, according to his handlers at Animal Adventure Park.

The park was hard hit by storms recently, and throngs of Tajiri, aka Taj fans were worried. But workers were prepared, which limited and potential damage they could control.

The adorable calf had no issues with the thunder or driving rains on the barn roof or walls, according to the park. They said he “did remarkably well,” and continues to “exude his name sake trait of confidence.”

In case you haven’t had a dose of cute today, allow us. Here’s a recent pic of Taj with his momma April. Enjoy!

We have our name! Tajiri the baby Giraffe. Tajiri is Swahili for HOPE. We will call him "Taj" pic.twitter.com/J64Bk7QOEp — April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) May 1, 2017

Tajiri is a Swahili name for “hope” and “confidence.” His birth on April 15 was watched by about 1.2 million people on YouTube and nearly 750,000 watched from the zoo’s Facebook page.

Once Tajiri can fully eat on his own and is no longer nursing, he will be weaned from April.

At that point, Tajiri will leave Animal Adventure Park; taking only his online family wherever he ends up.