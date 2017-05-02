CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Canton Community Helping Tornado Victims

May 2, 2017 5:13 PM By Yona Gavino
canton, Canton tornado, relief effort, donations, tornado, Van Zandt County, Volunteers

CANTON (CBS11) – As Canton cleans up after a deadly tornado outbreak, the community is working to help victims.

The volunteer effort all came together at the Van Zandt County Fairgrounds.

Donations like water and personal hygiene supplies were stacked high.

“We feel like it’s very important to teach them about community and empathy,” said Sarah Rumery, who brought her children with her.

Canton High School students pitched in as well.

“It’s really good that the entire community can help the entire community,” said band member Samantha Ellis.

Officials don’t know how long the donated supplies will last.

They said there’s a big need for more.

