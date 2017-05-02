Investigation Continues After Dallas Paramedic Critically Wounded

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This morning a Dallas Fire Rescue paramedic is recovering after being shot while responding to a shooting call late Monday morning.

The gunman and another person were both found dead not far from where the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Reynolds Street, just south of Interstate-30.

At last update the paramedic, whose name has not been released, was in critical but stable condition at Baylor University Medical Center in downtown Dallas.

The incident started as an emergency call about a shooting on Reynolds. When officers arrived at the scene they found a paramedic and a civilian both shot and lying in the street.

Before officers could help the victims someone opened fire and they had to take cover. As shots rang out interim Dallas police Chief David Pughes said one of the responding officers, Sgt. Robert Watson, left the safety of cover, rescued the wounded paramedic and rushed him to Baylor in his squad car – a move that the Chief said saved the man’s life.

Meanwhile, as police searched for the shooter they centered in on a specific house. After some time a police robot was sent inside the house where the bodies of the believed suspect, Derick Lamont Brown, and another person were found.

Brown had a lengthy criminal history that included DWI and firearms charges. Members of his family were baffled by the shootings and said there were no warnings signs.

Brown’s sister, Dekisha Bryant, said, “I don’t know what happened. I wish it never would have happened and I’m sad for everybody.”

When the suspect’s father, Samuel Brown, initially heard about the shootings he hoped the incident was nowhere near where his son lived. “I was hoping that it was somebody else’s house. But it turned out it’s not,” he said. His voice cracked and faded as he said, “It’s just breaking my heart to know…”

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said Brown died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The person found dead in the house with him has not been identified and it isn’t known how they died.

Investigators later found out that Brown and the civilian who lay injured alongside the paramedic were neighbors who had gotten into some type of argument. The wounded neighbor was also taken to the hospital and Tuesday morning was recovering in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

City officials said the paramedic, an 11-year veteran with the department currently working out of Fire Station 19, was shot more than once and “may have to undergo additional surgeries.”