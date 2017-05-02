Family Of Slain Balch Springs Teen Speaks On His Death

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BALCH SPRINGS (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a 15-year-old that was killed by a Balch Springs police officer spoke out about the incident on Tuesday.

“We would first like to thank everyone for their kind words, thoughts, prayers, and condolences as we mourn the tremendous loss our family and community has suffered. We know that so many of you share in our loss. At this time we ask that you please be respectful of our family, and allow us the opportunity and space to grieve. This entire ordeal has been inescapable,” the statement read.

“Jordan was a loving child, with a humble and sharing spirit. The bond that he shared with his family, particularly his siblings, was indescribable. Not only have Jordan’s brothers lost their best friend; they witnessed firsthand his violent, senseless, murder. Their young lives will forever be altered. No one, let alone, young children, should witness such horific, unexplainable, violence. While our family attempts to cope with our loss, we ask that at this time the community please refrain from protests and marches in Jordan’s and our family’s name, as we prepare for his funeral. We do not support nor do we condone any violence or threats made against the Balch Springs Police Department or any other law enforcement agencies. What we desire only second to having our beloved Jordan back, is Justice For Jordan.”

The Balch Springs Police Chief said Monday that his department incorrectly described why an officer shot at a moving vehicle and killed Jordan Edwards.

Chief Jonathan Haber said Monday that video contradicted his original statement about the Saturday night shooting.

Edwards and four other teenagers were in a vehicle leaving a party when an officer fired at them.

Police first said the vehicle was backing up toward police at the scene “in an aggressive manner.” But Haber said Monday that video shows the vehicle not reversing, but instead “moving forward as the officers approached.”

Attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing the boy’s family, says the shooting of Jordan, who was black, brings to mind other deaths of black people in encounters with police.

The race of the officer was not immediately released.

Haber called Monday for time to let authorities complete their investigations.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner confirms a rifle shot to the head as the preliminary cause of death.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department is the lead agency for the criminal investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)