For McClay, The Cowboys Are About “Family”

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – All you need to know about what makes Will McClay tick is the realization that the Dallas Cowboys senior director of college and pro personnel (“scouting guru,” for short) does almost all of his talking from behind closed doors at The Star in Frisco of it and very little of it in search of the klieg lights.

“I’m very happy with my role here with the Cowboys,” McClay said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan’s “G-Bag Nation,” thus breaking away from his usually-private habits. “It is a family and I want to be a part of building a string of successful championship teams.”

The “family” is the Cowboys … but MccClay is also referring to the Jones ownership family.

“One of my main goals is to be a part of something that helps Mr. Jones win a Super Bowl here really soon,” McClay said.

By almost every account, the Cowboys’ 2017 NFL Draft haul is yet another step in the right direction for a team that won 13 games last year. McClay has been building to this point as Dallas’ scouting boss since June 2013, but has been working in the Cowboys personnel department for 15 years. McClay has earned GM-level interviews and interest from other NFL clubs, and Cowboys Nation is rightfully concerned he might someday depart.

“But,” McClay told 105.3 The Fan, “I’m happy where I am. Who knows what the future holds? love it here. I love the organization and the things that we do.”

And again, it’s all about family.

“I have a 10-year-old son, who’s my world, he loves it here,” McClay said. “When opportunities came up this year, I sat and I talked to him and said, ‘Buddy, what do you wanna do?’ He says, ‘No, we got to be a Cowboy.’ That means the world to me.”