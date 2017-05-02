Irving Police Investigate Deadly Officer Involved Shooting

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Irving, one person has died.

According to Irving Police, officers were sent to the home in the 1400 block of S. Story Road early Tuesday morning on a domestic disturbance call. Police say a female victim called 911 to report that the male suspect was trying to kill her with a knife.

One women, who claimed to be the suspect’s niece, told CBS 11 that her uncle was shot two times in the back by police and is dead. The woman said that when police walked in, he was beating up his wife.

Police say they found the husband and wife barricaded in an upstairs bedroom. When they forced the door open, the suspect was holding his wife, Mary Henderson, at knifepoint.

Police say non-lethal methods were used but were ineffective. One officer shot the suspect when he would not comply.

The female victim was taken to Parkland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was also taken to Parkland where he later died.

Another witness at the scene said the suspect is deaf and wears two hearing aids.

