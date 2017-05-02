Northwestern DE Xavier Washington Suspended After Drug Charge

May 2, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Big 10, Cedar Hill, College, Drug Arrest, Evanston Police, Football, Northwestern, Xavier Washington

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) – Northwestern University says it has indefinitely suspended defensive end Xavier Washington after a drug arrest.

Evanston Police Commander Joe Dugan says officers called to a disturbance in Evanston on Sunday when they saw the 20-year-old at an intersection, stopped him, searched him and found he was carrying a half-gram of cocaine. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Washington faces a felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and records show he was released from jail and appeared in court Monday.

School officials say the university is investigating. Washington is from Cedar Hill, Texas. He started eight times last season, finishing with 38 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Washington didn’t have a listed phone number in Evanston to pursue comment. He didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch