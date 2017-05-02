Penguins Star Sidney Crosby Has Concussion, Out For Game 4

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby has been diagnosed with a concussion and is out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal against Washington.
Crosby left in the first period of Monday night’s 3-2 overtime loss to Washington after getting cross-checked in the head by Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.
Niskanen received a five-minute major and a game misconduct. The league decided against holding a hearing to determine whether the hit should be subject to review from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. Niskanen said following the game the hit was not intentional.
Crosby has dealt with multiple concussions during his career, including one against Washington in the 2011 Winter Classic that he needed nearly two years to fully recover from. The two-time MVP also missed the first couple weeks of this season with a concussion but returned to lead the NHL in goals.
The Penguins lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is Wednesday night.