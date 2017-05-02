Planned Parenthood Reopens Texas Abortion Clinic

May 2, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Abortion, abortion clinic, Planned Parenthood, Texas, Texas Legislature, U.S. Supreme Court

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Planned Parenthood has reopened its first abortion clinic in Texas since the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down regulations that prompted more than half of the state’s abortion facilities to close.

Clinics in rural and mid-sized Texas cities were among the first to close after Republicans in 2013 passed a sweeping anti-abortion bill later ruled unconstitutional.

The announcement Tuesday puts an abortion provider back in Waco.

Republicans are now pushing new anti-abortion measures toward Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. But time is running out in the Texas Legislature, and some conservatives are growing restless.

Several Republican lawmakers on Tuesday called for a House vote on banning a second-trimester abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation. It’s similar to laws courts have blocked in Alabama, Oklahoma and other states.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

