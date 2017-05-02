Police In Standoff With Suspect In Haslet Home

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HASLET (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are involved in a standoff with a suspect at a home in Haslet. Negotiators and a tactical team are on the scene, and a nearby school was placed on precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning until the situation can be resolved.

According to David McLelland with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was being served a warrant at one address, but then fled to another person’s home. That homeowner was in a back office, and came outside advising deputies that he had weapons in the house.

Because of that information, authorities are treating the suspect as though he is armed.

Officials have not identified the suspect, but said that he is speaking with negotiators. He had been wanted for evading arrest, but no further details about the crime have been released.

Haslet Elementary School in the Northwest Independent School District was placed under precautionary lockdown during the standoff. Authorities have not said if other homes in the neighborhood were being evacuated due to this incident.