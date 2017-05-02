Pressure Mounts For Arrest Of Cop Who Killed Mesquite Teen

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BALCH SPRINGS (CBSDFW.COM) – Public and political pressure is mounting for an arrest and indictment of a Balch Springs police officer who shot and killed Mesquite teenager, Jordan Edwards.

Sheriff’s detectives and investigators with the DA’s office are both looking at body-cam video worn by the officer who fired the fatal rifle shot.

Edwards, 15, died from a gunshot to the head.

The Mesquite High School freshman was a passenger in a car with his brothers, leaving a Saturday night party when he was killed.

Police initially said the car’s driver moved “aggressively” toward police.

But Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber watched the body-cam video and said the car was moving away from the officer when he started shooting.

Chief Haber said the officer who fired the shots is on administrative leave and is asking for calm. Just hours after the shooting he said, “We’ve received threats through social media towards officers, also toward our community. We want to encourage everyone to please just be patient.”

The Chief said he had also “reached out and personally met and spoken with the parents and expressed my condolences.”

Jordan’s family issued the following statement, urging for peace – not protests in his name.

“While our family attempts to cope with our loss, we ask that at this time the community please refrain from protests and marches in Jordan’s and our family’s name, as we prepare for his funeral. We do not support nor do we condone any violence or threats made against the Balch Springs Police Department or any other law enforcement agencies.”