Texas House Approves 3 Bills Loosening Gun Regulations

May 2, 2017 4:46 PM
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers are making it easier to carry firearms, with a trio of bills before the state House.

The chamber voted 111-30 on Tuesday to decrease gun licenses to $40, down from $140 for first-time permits and $70 for renewals.

The move has already cleared the Texas Senate and now needs only a final House vote before Gov. Greg Abbott can sign it into law.

The decrease should cost Texas nearly $22 million over the next two years alone, but supporters said current, high fees had Texans traveling to neighboring states to get cheaper licenses to use back home.

Also passed was a proposal allowing volunteer firefighters to bring guns into restricted areas, while nearing approval was one letting license applicants take handgun proficiency courses online.

