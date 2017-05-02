Texas House Approves 3 Bills Loosening Gun Regulations

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers are making it easier to carry firearms, with a trio of bills before the state House.
The chamber voted 111-30 on Tuesday to decrease gun licenses to $40, down from $140 for first-time permits and $70 for renewals.
The move has already cleared the Texas Senate and now needs only a final House vote before Gov. Greg Abbott can sign it into law.
The decrease should cost Texas nearly $22 million over the next two years alone, but supporters said current, high fees had Texans traveling to neighboring states to get cheaper licenses to use back home.
Also passed was a proposal allowing volunteer firefighters to bring guns into restricted areas, while nearing approval was one letting license applicants take handgun proficiency courses online.
