Texas Inventor Creates The Hail Protector

May 2, 2017 7:36 AM By J.D. Ryan
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Around Town, car cover, Dallas, damage, Hail, inflatable, inventor, JD Ryan, Michael Siciliano, Texas, The Hail Protector, Weather

Hail storms cost us billions every year, but really there is only one car that you care about and it’s in your driveway.

So when a Texas inventor from Gunter came up with an inflatable car cover, it gathered a lot of attention.  The idea came to him quite by accident at a party.

“One of my daughters was having a birthday party and we had purchased sort of a bounce house thing but it was a water slide, and it used a blower assembly” said Michael Siciliano Inventor of the Hail Protector.

It took a few years of research and development, but the Hail Protector has now been on the market and selling successfully since 2013, and not only in Texas. They have customers in 37 states, eight countries and four continents.

The largest hail stone in recorded history fell in Odessa in 1960 and was 8 inches in diameter and weighed one pound and 15 ounces.  The Hail Protector has been tested up to and including a five-pound medicine ball being dropped on it from 71 feet in the air.

“It’s got capabilities that are without limits within the scope of what mother nature has been able to accomplish in history” Siciliano added.

Details: www.hailprotector.com

