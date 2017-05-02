CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TRAFFIC I-35E South CLOSED between Lake Dallas Dr and Lake Lewisville Bridge | Check Traffic |

Tornado Victims Focus On Cleaning Up After Storms

May 2, 2017 6:35 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
EUSTACE (CBSDFW.COM) – After getting a better look at the damage, the National Weather Service is confirming that six tornadoes touched down in and around Canton on Saturday evening. With search and rescue efforts over, people in Van Zandt County, Henderson County and Rains County can now focus on the long process of cleaning up.

Everyone has been accounted for after the storm, but four people did die when the twisters hit over the weekend.

Officials said that 51-year-old Russell “Rusty” Barlow of Corsicana and 57-year-old Kenneth Hughes of Canton were found in a building and home. Authorities located 39-year-old James Clayton Young of Alva inside of his vehicle, just off of Highway 64, and 49-year-old Lucretia Yvette Sykes of Fort Worth was found inside of her car just north of Interstate-20.

The storms carved a 50-mile trail of destruction, damaging a countless number of homes and businesses. The tiny Henderson County town of Eustace was in the path of an extremely powerful EF-4 tornado. It will take some time for residents to rebuild, but those recovery efforts have already started.

People like Biff Howell lost everything. He and his wife rode out the storm in a closet. “I could feel myself lifting up a little bit, and she was holding onto my shirt. And I just grabbed her and pulled myself back down,” he said. After the tornado passed by, there was nothing else left. “It was just a miracle that we all survived.”

For many families, recovery begins with getting kids back into a school routine. Classes were canceled Monday in the Eustace Independent School District so that everyone could deal with the storm’s aftermath. But now that power has returned to most neighborhoods, classes on Tuesday will start at their regular times.

However, while schools in Eustace are open again on Tuesday, students in the Canton Independent School District will not go back to class until Wednesday, and the Fruitvale Independent School District may not open again until Thursday. Many of the residents in these areas are still without power.

Eustace remains under a boil water notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The American Red Cross is keeping shelters open in Canton and Emory as food, water and supplies continue to arrive. They will also be meeting with the impacted families on Tuesday to determine exact needs.

