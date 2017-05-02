CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

UT Stabbing Victim: “Everyone Knew Him, Everyone Loved Him”

May 2, 2017 8:53 PM
Filed Under: Austin, College Campus Violence, Crime, Harrison Brown, Hate, love, Sad, Stabbing, ut

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At the end of each school year, Graham High School has three big titles it awards to students. It names a Class Favorite, a Best All-Around boy, and girl, and Mr. GHS. The whole school votes on that last one.

In 2016, Harrison Brown won all three.

He was handsome, and athletic. He could sing, play trumpet and guitar and act. He was an engineering student in high school who friends said also had an interest in medicine, after his father was diagnosed with ALS. He was the one teachers said they expected to see on TV one day.

Take all that away, and it is unlikely that a day after his sudden death on the UT-Austin campus, he would be remembered any less fondly in Graham.

Rarely has a high school of more than 700 students been more quiet, and somber. Dozens of them just didn’t show up Tuesday, according to Principal Joe Gordy.

But when the kids there talked about Brown though, they expressed how he was a genuine friend to the outcasts. He was the one to voice pride in his close friends’ accomplishments. He was the one, who even now… made them want to be better.

“It didn’t matter who you were,” said Bailee Green. “Everyone knew him and everyone loved him.”

Green was one of several students away at college who heard the news Monday, threw some clothes in a bag, and started driving home.

Rylee Zimmer, also back at her old high school Tuesday, said Brown was the kind of guy you drop everything for.

Ryan Karper, a junior at Graham High, counted the older Brown as his best friend. He admitted he never thought it was possible to hang out with the senior crowd. That wasn’t the kind of thing that mattered to Brown.

“If you were having a bad day, and you spent five minutes with Harrison, he would make it all better,” Karper said. “That’s what type of guy he was.”

When Joshua Kidd arrived in Graham from Lubbock as the new band director last year, it was Brown, who approached him before school even started. He introduced himself as one of the leaders, and threw himself into making sure Kidd had whatever he needed.
It was those interactions, Kidd said, he could see kids reflecting on all over campus.

“A lot of them are just remembering just that conversation in the hall, in passing, which stuck with them,” he said. “And I think that’s going to be a lasting impression for a lot of these kids.”

His engineering teacher, Michelle Lowrey, recalled a fundraiser in 2016 the community held for Kurt Brown, Harrison’s father, after he was diagnosed with ALS. At the end of the fundraiser she said, Harrison decided to donate his truck to the cause.

“What 18-year-old gives up his truck for his family?” she asked. “That just shows you the generosity and the character of this young man.”

Friends credited his parents. In a small town, everyone knows everyone. But they said when you went to the Brown’s you felt like you were part of their family.

If there were failures, or enemies, no one at the school who was close to Brown could recall them. He wasn’t the kind of guy they said, to ever acknowledge a setback anyway.

Even after his death, that trait carried on. His Facebook page turned into a memorial. A memorial fund on his GoFundMe site has garnered $100,000.

His Instagram account was still public, filled with only smiling pictures of himself, friends and family.

The bio on that latter reads “I did it and now I won.”

❤️

A post shared by Harrison (@harrisonbrown236) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch