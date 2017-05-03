CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

2-Alarm Fire At Mesquite Daycare

UPDATED | May 3, 2017 5:00 PM May 3, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: 2 alarm fire, Appleseed Academy, daycare fire, Mesquite Fire Department

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) -Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire at a daycare in Mesquite in the 2400 block of North Galloway Wednesday.

It happened at the Appleseed Academy.

The Mesquite Fire Department told CBS11 there was no one inside the building and there are no reports of injuries.

Thick black smoke could be seen for miles around 4:30 p.m.

The roof collapsed and the building was destroyed.

screen shot 2017 05 03 at 4 43 24 pm 2 Alarm Fire At Mesquite Daycare

Mesquite Daycare Fire – Appleseed Academy (Chopper11)

screen shot 2017 05 03 at 4 47 07 pm 2 Alarm Fire At Mesquite Daycare

By 4:50 p.m. the flames were mostly knocked down and the fire was under control.

screen shot 2017 05 03 at 4 54 04 pm 2 Alarm Fire At Mesquite Daycare

Mesquite Daycare Fire – Appleseed Academy (Chopper11)

Police moved the people who were inside the daycare to the church at the corner of Tripp and Franklin.  That’s where parents were able to pick up their children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch