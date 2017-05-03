2-Alarm Fire At Mesquite Daycare

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) -Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire at a daycare in Mesquite in the 2400 block of North Galloway Wednesday.
It happened at the Appleseed Academy.
The Mesquite Fire Department told CBS11 there was no one inside the building and there are no reports of injuries.
Thick black smoke could be seen for miles around 4:30 p.m.
The roof collapsed and the building was destroyed.
By 4:50 p.m. the flames were mostly knocked down and the fire was under control.
Police moved the people who were inside the daycare to the church at the corner of Tripp and Franklin. That’s where parents were able to pick up their children.