Ahmed Hamdy Signs With TCU Hoops As Grad Transfer From VCU

May 3, 2017 6:36 AM
FORT WORTH (AP) — Former VCU forward Ahmed Hamdy is going to TCU, where he will be immediately eligible to play next season as a graduate transfer.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon announced Hamdy’s signing Tuesday. Dixon says the 6-foot-9, 240-pound Hamdy is a big man who runs the floor well and can score in the post.

Hamdy, a native of Egypt, spent the past two seasons at VCU. Hamdy averaged 5.9 points and 3.8 rebounds last season.

Before going to VCU, he played as a freshman at Lee College, a community college in Texas.

Hamdy is the sixth newcomer set to join the Horned Frogs in the fall after they won the NIT championship in Dixon’s first season.

