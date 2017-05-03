Canton Animal Shelter Uniting Pets With Loved Ones

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CANTON (CBSDFW) – Pets that were displaced during a deadly tornado that touched down in Canton are being reunited with their owners.

The Canton Animal Shelter is now fully operational, but they’ve already been helping people find their lost pets.

The shelter says they are prepared and have received animals displaced by the disaster and have been partnering with agencies to continue the efforts of caring for and reuniting families with their pets.

“It makes us very happy to witness the animals excited to see their families after surviving the extreme weather. Animals coming in will be here for an extended period of time to allow families time to find their pets. We will also be working with Rescue partners in the weeks to come to help to place the animals that were not reclaimed,” Shelter Operations Manager LeDeania Jones said.

The shelter is also asking that any affected animals and donations be directed to the Canton Shelter so they can utilize their resources and benefits to the animals.

The shelter has extended their hours of operation from 10am-6pm. If you are missing a pet or need more information about the Shelter you can contact them at 903-567-4880.

Check the shelter’s Facebook page for the latest updates, as well as, lost and found information.