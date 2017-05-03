After Firing, More Calls For Charges Against Balch Springs Officer

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BALCH SPRINGS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Balch Springs police officer who shot and killed a 15-year-old high school freshman this past weekend is now out of a job and under investigation.

Police announced Tuesday night that Officer Roy Oliver had been fired. Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber made the announcement saying, “After reviewing the findings, I have made the decision to terminate Roy Oliver’s employment with the Balch Springs Police Department. We will now wait for the independent investigation being conducted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the Public Integrity Unit with the District Attorney’s Office to run their course.”

Chief Haber said Oliver violated several department policies in the shooting, but wouldn’t elaborate on the specific violations, citing the now terminated officer’s right to appeal.

Oliver, a six-year veteran with the department, was one of two police officers who responded after complaints were called in about underage kids drinking at a house party Saturday night. Sometime after they arrived gunshots were fired and in the resulting commotion Oliver fired at a car carrying Edwards and his brothers. The Dallas County Medical Examiner later confirmed Edwards died from a rifle shot to the head.

In the official report officers at the scene had said shots were fired after they repeatedly ordered a car backing down a driveway to stop. But during the departmental investigation Chief Haber said video contradicted that information and that the car was driving away from Officer Oliver when he fired his weapon.

Edwards family spokesperson Mercedes Jackson said the initial reports that the boys were backing up toward police “in an aggressive manner” unfairly portrayed the children. “America’s first impression of them was tarnished and it wasn’t true,” she said.

At a press conference Tuesday, Chief Haber took responsibility for the mistake. “That was solely on me. In a rush to get the information out, to be transparent,” he said.

Now that Oliver has been fired, the Edwards family wants him arrested and charged with murder. Jackson said, “Their boy was brutally murdered, violently murdered in front of his brothers.”

The second officer who responded to the scene is still under internal investigation.

Just before the announcement of Oliver’s firing the Texas Legislative Black Caucus issued a statement that said, in part –

“Once again our nation has been gripped with the death of an unarmed African-American teenager after what seemingly appeared to be the aggressive tactics of a law enforcement official. The TLBC will continue to work in Austin and around the state to build healthy relationships between African American and local police departments.

Our prayers are with the family of Jordan Edwards and our hope is his untimely death will not be in vain.”

The Dallas chapter of the NAACP also plans to address community concerns about the Balch Springs shooting during its general meeting.

Later this morning, members of the Next Generation Action Network will meet with local and state leaders, including the Dallas County District Attorney, to discuss how they would like the case to move forward. The group says it will stand with the family and respect their wishes that people not protest.