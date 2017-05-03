STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Garland Police Seek Man Who Tried To Lure Child Into Car

May 3, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Annie Potasznik, child, Garland, Police, Stranger Danger

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police are investigating an incident where a man enticed a 13-year-old child to get into his car.

It happened this morning at 8 a.m. as the child was walking to school in the 300 block of Nickens Road.

The child told police a blue “square looking” vehicle, with Arkansas plates approached, then stopped and the driver started talking to the child.

Police described the driver as a thin Hispanic male, 35 to 40 years old. He has dark hair with a goatee, and was wearing a blue short sleeve shirt with a collar at the time of the incident, according to police.

Investigators are asking if anyone sees the vehicle or knows anything about the incident to notify the police immediately.

